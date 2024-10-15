BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.6 %

BankUnited stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insider Activity

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

