Barclays Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.11.

MOS opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,579,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,552,000 after buying an additional 308,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

