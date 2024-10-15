Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.11% of Bel Fuse worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bel Fuse by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 10.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 20.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $85.08.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

