Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Update

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 2,056,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,306.0 days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
