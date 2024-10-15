Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

NYSE:BBY opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4,337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,099,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,522,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after purchasing an additional 491,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

