Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 439.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 62,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock worth $121,942,706. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

