BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %

BGCP opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. BGC Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.

BGC Group Company Profile

BGC Group, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

