BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %
BGCP opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. BGC Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43.
BGC Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.