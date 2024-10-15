Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
