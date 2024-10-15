BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 299.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 117,607 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.1% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 169,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

