BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

