Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Block were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Block by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Block by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1,061.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 601,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SQ opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

