Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.98 ($8.25) and traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.80), with a volume of 36,575 shares changing hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £548.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,728.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 687.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 631.98.

In related news, insider Nigel Newton sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.31), for a total transaction of £416,235.14 ($543,529.83). 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

