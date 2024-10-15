Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.40 and traded as high as C$17.92. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 37,861 shares traded.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.56.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.