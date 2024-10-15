Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.40 and traded as high as C$17.92. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 37,861 shares traded.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.