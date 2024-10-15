BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $42.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

BP stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. BP has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 32.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 15.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 46.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 62,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

