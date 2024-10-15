Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 190.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $221.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

