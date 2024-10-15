Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Avantor by 147,220.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

