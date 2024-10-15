Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$21.17

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

