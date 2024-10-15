Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT at $103.06

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,710.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $112.32 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

