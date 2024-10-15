Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$256.58

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$256.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$249.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$219.47. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$174.39 and a 52-week high of C$250.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

