Brokers Set Expectations for Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray anticipates that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million.
Bird Construction Price Performance
Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$31.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$10.06 and a twelve month high of C$32.67.
Bird Construction Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
