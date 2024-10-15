Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 150 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Progressive alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 18.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 174,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $251.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $223.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.