Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 226 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Snap-on by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SNA opened at $296.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.