Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 226 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Snap-on by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $648,303.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Up 1.6 %
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
