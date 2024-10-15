Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $145.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

