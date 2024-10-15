Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,015 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,518 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,108,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,577.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 415,583 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,882,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

