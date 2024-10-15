Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $283,000.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

