Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 53.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Southern Copper by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

