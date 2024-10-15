Brookstone Capital Management Buys 6,692 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 791,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 102.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

