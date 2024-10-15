Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.