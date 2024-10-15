Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE OMC opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.