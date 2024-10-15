Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 205,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

