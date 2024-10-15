Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fortinet by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,539 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Guggenheim lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

FTNT stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

