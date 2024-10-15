Brookstone Capital Management Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

