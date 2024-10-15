Brookstone Capital Management Has $284,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,855,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after buying an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

OEF stock opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $282.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

