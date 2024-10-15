Brookstone Capital Management Has $341,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 119,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

