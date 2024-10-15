Brookstone Capital Management Invests $223,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $232.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

