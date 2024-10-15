Brookstone Capital Management Invests $239,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $36.09.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

