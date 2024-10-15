Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

