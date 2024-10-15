Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $283,000 Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

