Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $4,788,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at $1,973,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 23.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

