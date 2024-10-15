Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

TUA stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

