Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

