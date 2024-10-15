Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 372,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 163,614 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $4,522,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS YMAR opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

