Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,764 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile
In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASTS opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.