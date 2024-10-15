Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 770,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,023,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,923,000 after acquiring an additional 228,608 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,138,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.