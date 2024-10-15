Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,882,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $216.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

