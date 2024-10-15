Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 148,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 292,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $13,349,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 91,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

