Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $196.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

