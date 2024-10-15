Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

