Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

