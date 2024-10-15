Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$79.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.15.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Insider Activity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total value of C$817,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total value of C$817,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.04, for a total transaction of C$188,916.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,823,249. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CM opened at C$83.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$84.46. The firm has a market cap of C$79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5827138 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.