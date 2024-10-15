Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.02.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.